‘Very prophetic’ - Tom Brady asks Lionel Messi about famous baby Lamine Yamal picture ahead of Argentina-Spain World Cup final

Asked about facing Yamal with the trophy on the line, Messi made his admiration for the 19-year-old clear - before offering a gentle reminder that Argentina will not be stepping aside.

“He is already one of the leading players in world football at 19 years old,” Messi said at FIFA and Fanatics' World Cup event. “He has his whole career ahead of him and has a great opportunity to achieve something historic.

“I always wish him the best and want the best for him. We will try to play a great game and stop him from showing his best level, even though that is very difficult. Spain aren’t only Lamine. They have great players and play very well, but we have our weapons too.”