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Todd Boehly era is OVER! Chelsea confirm co-owners sell their stakes as Clearlake Capital take full control at Stamford Bridge
Clearlake acquire remaining shares to seize full control
Clearlake Capital has officially assumed total control of Chelsea. The private equity firm, spearheaded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, has bought out the 12.83 per cent stakes previously held by both Boehly and Walter. Swiss investor Hansjorg Wyss will retain his existing 12.83 per cent share and remain a key partner in the new-look ownership group.
The move values the Stamford Bridge outfit at roughly £5 billion ($6.7bn), including debt. According to the Financial Times, Boehly and Walter will pocket a combined £950 million ($1.3bn) from the sale. It marks a dramatic shift in power just four years after the initial consortium purchased the club for £2.5bn ($3.3bn) following Roman Abramovich's sanctioned exit.
Boehly will immediately step down from his role as club chairman. However, Chelsea have stressed that day-to-day operations, long-term strategy, and the current leadership structures will remain completely unchanged during the transition.
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Boehly backs new ownership structure in parting message
Boehly expressed immense pride in his tenure and thanked the wider football community for their support. "It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Chelsea Football Club," the American businessman told the club's official website. "I would like to thank the many who helped secure a bright future for the Club, including the English Premier League, the coaches and players, the talented leadership and staff at Chelsea, and the legions of dedicated fans."
Despite widespread reports of a fractured boardroom, Boehly publicly backed the club's new direction. "I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the Club," he added. "I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake's leadership."
Clearlake co-founders Eghbali and Feliciano returned the sentiment, praising the departing chairman's contributions since the 2022 takeover. The duo described Boehly as an important partner who will "always be part of the Chelsea story," while reaffirming their own commitment to developing the club's sporting infrastructure and squad. Meanwhile, Chelsea released an official statement praising Boehly's "unwavering commitment" to ensuring supporters sit at the centre of the club's identity.
Boardroom tensions end as Walter exits amidst investigation
The boardroom shake-up follows months of reported tension behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge. Relationships between Clearlake and Boehly had steadily deteriorated, with reports stating that both parties had actively explored avenues to buy the other out throughout 2024. Clearlake, who already held a commanding 61.5 per cent majority stake, ultimately won the internal power struggle.
The exit of Walter adds another layer of intrigue to the sudden restructuring. The American businessman is currently under federal investigation regarding his insurance companies. Just last month, he abruptly sold his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger at a $12.5bn valuation, only 14 months after acquiring the NBA franchise. He does, however, remain the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
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Alonso tasked with maintaining Chelsea's European push
Chelsea must now navigate this major boardroom transition without letting it derail their on-pitch progress. Manager Xabi Alonso has steered the Blues to sixth in the Premier League table in the early stages of the campaign, and maintaining that momentum will be crucial.
With Clearlake promising complete stability across the sporting and medical departments, the focus will swiftly return to domestic action. Alonso's squad will look to push towards the Champions League spots, insulated from the financial and corporate shifts happening above them.
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