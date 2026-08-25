Tijjani Reijnders completed a high-profile transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah. The move caught many by surprise, especially given the player's status as a Dutch international entering his prime years at 28. While a lucrative four-year contract worth a reported 100 million euros commanded headlines, his father and business advisor, Martin Reijnders, insists the story runs deeper than just finances.

Speaking candidly to the press, Martin acknowledged that the switch would inevitably spark debate. However, he emphasized that a complex mix of club demands and sporting factors ultimately dictated the midfielder's departure from the Etihad Stadium.