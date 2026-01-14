'I thought I'd turned into Fabrizio Romano!' - Jamie Redknapp blames his father Harry for on-air Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool transfer gaffe

Redknapp suggested on Sky Sports, after Semenyo had scored a late winner in his final appearance for Bournemouth against Tottenham, that the winger could reject a much-anticipated move to City and instead head to Liverpool after a late hijack, and he has now revealed the source of that claim: his father, Harry. The pair were, according to Jamie, in conversation on the day, as Harry claimed Semenyo could be going to Liverpool. Just 24 hours after the claim was made live on air, the winger completed his switch to the Etihad.

After the Bournemouth clash, former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Redknapp had said: "Everyone thinks it's a foregone conclusion, I'm not so sure. I've heard there might be a little bit of a twist still... "I think Liverpool could still be in the equation... Why they haven't come in as strongly, I'm surprised because you look at that position with Mo Salah, how long he's going to be at the club for, we don't know. But if you've got a player of that quality, he's a match-winner, turns up in the big moments, why wouldn't you be in for him?! "So I'm not saying it's a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I'm saying is I've heard tonight it might not be the foregone conclusion everyone's talking about and that he's going to be having a medical at Man City. There might still be a little twist. I hope so!"