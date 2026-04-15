"Those moments are simply missing": Former international believes Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has a major disadvantage in the race for the Ballon d'Or

Kane has recently been tipped as a favourite for the world’s best player award—by Peter Crouch, among others—thanks to his outstanding goal-scoring record at Bayern Munich.
“Players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or, in the past, Cristiano Ronaldo often pull off something extraordinary: they collect the ball in their own half, beat five opponents with a step-over, then slot it into the top corner. Harry doesn’t really do that,” Huth told Casino.org. “He just doesn’t score many ‘sexy’ goals,” he added.