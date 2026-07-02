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Thomas Tuchel says England owed 'karma' for Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal ahead of Mexico clash at Azteca Stadium
Seeking karmic justice in Mexico
As per The Athletic, Tuchel feels that England are owed a stroke of luck when they return to the Azteca Stadium to face Mexico in the World Cup last-16 on Sunday. The venue is steeped in history for England, as it hosted the 1986 quarter-final where Maradona scored his notorious 'Hand of God' goal to help Argentina secure a 2-1 victory.
Ahead of the crucial knockout match, Tuchel insists the lingering memory of that controversial moment will fuel his players. "It will reward us," Tuchel said. "We will get it back. It’s karma. Karma will come back for us. We will turn it around."
- AFP
Making peace with the iconic venue
Tuchel was just 13 during the 1986 World Cup, but the memories remain vivid. Reflecting on Maradona, Tuchel noted: "Two goals against England: one that was dribbling, and one that would never stand these days." With images of Gary Lineker and Peter Shilton adorning St George’s Park, the manager wants his squad to rewrite history.
He added: "This is a big moment to make peace with the stadium and turn things around." However, Tuchel acknowledged the challenge of facing the co-hosts: "It’s an iconic stadium. It’s an iconic match to play against Mexico in Mexico. It will be against the whole country, the energy of the whole stadium in their country."
Rice fitness concern
Beyond historical weight, England face pressing fitness issues following their round of 32 win over DR Congo on Wednesday. The team narrowly avoided an early exit after conceding in the seventh minute, relying on Harry Kane to score a late brace to secure progression. Tuchel has confirmed that Declan Rice played through the pain barrier in the 2-1 victory. "I asked him, he said ‘I can do it for the team but I am in terrible pain’," Tuchel explained.
"When Declan tells you he is in terrible pain then you know he cannot take it anymore. He was grateful we took him off but he said after the game it is not an issue. There is no injury, I think he will recover. It’s more neural pain."
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Preparing for the ultimate test
England have a mammoth task ahead as they step onto the hallowed Azteca turf this Sunday. Tuchel must finalise his starting lineup while monitoring his key players. The squad will arrive in Mexico one night early to adapt to the punishing 2,200-metre altitude. Overcoming this physical barrier and a partisan crowd will demand maximum focus if England hope to secure a quarter-final spot against either Brazil or Norway.