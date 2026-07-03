New manager, same England: Thomas Tuchel has not been able to rid the Three Lions of the biggest issue that held back Sir Gareth Southgate's side

And there were similar signs at various points against DR Congo. England started flat, and struggled to get into a passing rhythm early. Declan Rice made the wrong pass a couple of times. Kane lost control once and then played it backwards on another occasion. DR Congo took the lead after seven minutes with a clinical counter-attack.

The discussion immediately after was around Djed Spence's defending at the far post. The truth is, it should have never gotten to that point. Only when chasing the game did England come alive a bit. But even then, it still felt a bit over-cautious, a bit too scared. England were lucky, in fact, to not go 2-0 down in the first half after Yoane Wissa hit the post.

The attacking ideas, meanwhile, were lacking. There was a lot of 'give the ball to Bellingham and hope.' Marcus Rashford, though lively, lacked edge. Noni Madueke made the same run over and over. Elliot Anderson looked lost in midfield. Ezri Konsa, a centre-back, was the player who played the most passes into the final third.

And then Kane played hero. He scored twice in the final 15 minutes - both excellent goals in different ways. He was hailed as England's saviour. There was 'England GOAT' talk. But his excellence should have been required.

It was put to Tuchel after the game that England might have felt the weight of the shirt for long stretches of the game. He said it was nonsense. "I did not see any of that today, and it would be so easy to see. It would be so easy to accept that narrative. I don't see any of that," Tuchel said.