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Thomas Tuchel explains why Harry Maguire is behind Trevoh Chalobah and Ezri Konsa in England centre-back pecking order
Maguire falls down the pecking order
The England head coach has admitted that Maguire remains firmly on the fringes of the team, despite a "solid" performance on his return to the side. Maguire captained the Three Lions during the second half of their 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay, but the German tactician was quick to point out that the veteran defender is currently fifth-choice in his tactical plans.
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Tuchel reveals England centre-back rankings
Speaking after the match, Tuchel was candid about where the United man stands. "I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central defender play," Tuchel said. "That's what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and in the weapon for set pieces. I haven't changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile. I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It's no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.
"Also John Stones, but he had injuries so he needed to come in camp. I needed to meet him [Maguire] in person to see how he acts within the group. It will be interesting now to see how he acts within the group."
Stones facing fitness race for World Cup
As referenced by Tuchel, another former regular fixture of the England defence facing an uncertain summer is Manchester City’s Stones. The 31-year-old missed the Uruguay clash after feeling his calf in training, the latest in a long line of fitness issues that have limited him to just five club appearances since November. His lack of rhythm has led some critics to suggest the City man to be axed in favour of more consistent performers.
Tuchel, however, appears more willing to make an exception for Stones than for Maguire due to the former's unique technical quality. "I don't know yet, but if you come to the World Cup you should be fit," Tuchel warned. "So when he came, he was fit. He did not have a lot of minutes, but he has a level of game understanding. So the exception of the rule means that he does not start a lot. I can see that because I'm a big fan and I know what he brings to the team in terms of personality, attitude and quality game understanding."
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No guarantees as squad deadline looms
With the World Cup fast approaching, Tuchel is keeping his options open but hasn't promised Maguire a seat on the plane. When asked if the defender would be in the squad if it were named today, the manager remained non-committal, noting that injuries to others are currently helping Maguire's case.
"If, if, if. We don't need to name the squad tomorrow," he said. "He had a good game. He did what he does for Man United. He did it straight away. I'm very happy with him. To be honest, I haven't changed my mind. I got everything I expected from him. If I have to name it tomorrow, we have a lot of injuries, he could be in it. Who else would be there in the centre of defence?"