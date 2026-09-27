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Thomas Tuchel laments at 'decisive moment' as England fall to Spain in Nations League thriller
Tuchel identifies early Wembley struggles
Tuchel did not hold back in his assessment of the Three Lions' performance following a rollercoaster Nations League clash with Spain. The German tactician expressed his frustration with a defensive display that left his side chasing the game against the reigning European champions. Early individual errors set the tone, with Marc Guehi caught out by a high press from Lamine Yamal for the opening goal, before a misplaced pass from Nico O’Reilly allowed Spain to double their advantage and leave Wembley stunned.
Reflecting on the opening exchanges, Tuchel admitted that his side had climbed a mountain of their own making. Speaking to ITV Sport after the final whistle, the former Chelsea boss delivered a blunt verdict on the initial stages of the match. "Terrible start, the worst start possible. It makes it so difficult to be behind against this kind of team. The reaction was very good. After 10, 12 minutes, we were the better team, but we made two or three big mistakes. We conceded big chances but overall we were better, we dominated, we were in the opponent's half, created, scored two goals. I think it was our best 15 minutes after the whistle," he stated.
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Kane penalty miss proves turning point
The defining moment of the evening arrived in the second half when England, leading 2-1 at the time after goals from Anthony Gordon and a Harry Kane header, were awarded a penalty. With the chance to take a commanding lead, the England captain suffered a rare misfortune, slipping as he struck the ball and seeing his effort rattle off the crossbar. The failure to convert from twelve yards allowed Spain to regain their composure, with substitutes Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal eventually finding the net to secure the victory for the visitors and leave Tuchel wondering what might have been.
"(Kane) couldn’t unfortunately convert the penalty, and that may have been the decisive moment because Spain would have, maybe for the first time, believed that their long run of unbeaten games ends here," Tuchel said.
Defensive lapses overshadow attacking promise
While the attacking output gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about, the fragility of the back four remained a pressing concern for the coaching staff. Tuchel was quick to point out that against elite opposition, the margin for error is non-existent. The third goal for Spain was the only one the manager felt was truly earned by the opposition's creative play, with the others being gifted through unforced errors. The inconsistency at the back undermined the hard work put in by the midfield and forward lines throughout the ninety minutes.
The manager emphasised that the standard required at the international level was not met in key moments. “Then another big mistake for the 2-2, and the third goal was the only goal they really scored,” Tuchel noted. “The other ones, too many individual mistakes on that level. It is what it is. We have to keep going, learn from it, and take the points back from Czech Republic."
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Positives amidst the disappointment for Three Lions
Despite the sting of defeat, there was an underlying sense of optimism in Tuchel's words. The England boss remained steadfast in his belief that the scoreline did not fully reflect the balance of play or the potential within his squad.
"There will always be moments where you suffer against a team like this. But at that level, details matter,” he insisted. "It matters that you take your chances, it matters that you reduce the decisive mistakes. Both was not in our favour today. The quality was there, the effort was there, spells of the game were very, very good but the result doesn’t prove it today."
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