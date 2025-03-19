Morgan Gibbs-White Thomas TuchelGOAL/Getty
'Are you still upset with me?' - Thomas Tuchel's awkward conversation with Morgan Gibbs-White after initial England omission as Nottingham Forest star called up only as Cole Palmer replacement

EnglandM. Gibbs-WhiteT. TuchelEngland vs AlbaniaAlbaniaWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed what he told Thomas Tuchel after finally being called up to the England team as a replacement for Cole Palmer.

  • Gibbs-White interacted with Tuchel
  • Was omitted from initial England squad
  • Forest star replaced injured Palmer in the team
