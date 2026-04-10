A mere press conference cannot fully convey how much he values Kompany as a coach and as a person, Bayern Munich’s sporting director stated ahead of the German record champions’ trip to Hamburg, where they will face FC St. Pauli on Saturday evening (6:30 p.m.).
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"This combination is truly special": Max Eberl lauds Bayern coach Vincent Kompany
"The way Vinny [Vincent Kompany; Ed.] blends humanity with coaching is remarkable. He is approachable, kind and open with everyone. Yet on the pitch he knows exactly what he wants and how to get it. That blend of personal warmth and tactical clarity, at just 40, is rare,” enthused Eberl.
The Munich sporting director also revealed how, two years ago, after approaches to high-profile candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick proved fruitless, the club ultimately appointed Kompany as head coach.
“Sportingly, we analysed his coaching record. His promotions with Burnley and Anderlecht—including a 100-point campaign—followed by Premier League relegation were remarkable. The way Vinny gets his teams to play, the structure he creates, spoke to us, and we saw how it could fit our squad,” said Eberl.
- getty
Under Kompany, FC Bayern have enjoyed a sensational season.
Bayern Munich remain on course for a treble under coach Kompany. Although the Bundesliga crown is all but secured, thanks to their nine-point cushion over Borussia Dortmund, the club have also reached the semi-finals of one cup and the quarter-finals of the other.
On Saturday, Kompany’s side could also rewrite the record books when they face St. Pauli. If Bayern score twice in Hamburg, they will surpass their own Bundesliga mark of 101 goals set in 1971–72; the current tally stands at 100.
FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 11 April
6:30 pm
FC St. Pauli vs. FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9:00 pm
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (Champions League)
Sunday, 19 April
5:30 pm
FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 22 April
8:45 pm
Bayer Leverkusen v FC Bayern (DFB Cup)