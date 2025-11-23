Getty/Goal
Thierry Henry questions Xavi Simons' suitability to Premier League after slow Tottenham start as Arsenal legend admits he has anti-Bundesliga bias
Simons not living up to the hype
Simons came to Tottenham with a big reputation and a sizeable fee of £52m ($70m) in late August after impressing at Leipzig, with the 22-year-old scoring 22 goals and notching 24 assists in 78 appearances.
Upon his arrival, head coach Thomas Frank said: "He’s a player who has proved his ability over the years to provide goals and assists from both the 10 position and the left wing, Xavi can play in both positions. He’s a very good finisher inside and outside the box. His dribbling ability, and his acceleration in bursts, give him that opportunity to go past players in one-on-ones, also to drive past players in more open spaces. His eye for his team-mates is key, in terms of unlocking defences, and I’m convinced he will come in and help the team and be part of a team that is working very hard together. Xavi is young, 22, he has plenty of room to develop and get better, but even though he’s young, he’s played a lot of matches over the last four, five years, which means I’m fully convinced with his qualities he can step straight in and help us. Of course, like any player coming into the Premier League, and a new team, there will always be a bit of adaptation time. He has great experience from the Holland national team, playing in the Champions League last two seasons… great experience he can bring to the team."
However, he is yet to score in 14 appearances, despite contributing two assists. That, and more, has led Henry to raise concerns about the former Paris Saint-Germain man.
'You're in trouble'
The former Arsenal forward did stress that it is not easy to hit the ground running when swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League, while using former Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as an example following his big-money move to Liverpool. However, he also suggested the German league is not a reliable indicator of success for the English top-flight when asked about Simons.
He said on Sky Sports: "It's not easy to arrive in a team and perform straight away. We can see Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, but I always have a question mark on people that perform in Germany. That's only me. I'm not saying that they won't perform in another league. I'm just saying, because of the way the league is, they're really stretched. So if you can run well, you're going to have a lot of opportunity, goals, assists. People can run with you in this league. So it's very difficult. Do you think the managers right now are letting their players dribble or do they want to control everything to make sure they're not going to get countered? Playing a low block all the time is not always easy to create. Look at Arsenal. We don't create a lot of opportunities. We score a lot on set pieces. I'm not going to go back to the old story and everything, but you need to find a way to score goals. So you're going to create way less than what we used to be able to do in our time because teams are playing low. They don't try to bite or come out. So the spaces are tight. And if you don't allow people to dribble and make mistakes, like I always say, the reward is in the risk. Where are you going? You're not going to have the stats of creating. And if you don't take your chances when you have one, well, you're in trouble."
Frank not worried about Simons
While Simons has chalked up a good number of minutes, he has not completed a full 90 in the Premier League this season. Boos echoed around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the attacking midfielder was taken off against Manchester United earlier this month but the Dane is not worried about his confidence levels dropping off.
He said: "No, I think it’s part of it. There’s a reason why we didn’t start him, of course. I think he’s played two starts, short turnaround. Also, that energy and freshness I talked about played 90 minutes on Wednesday night.
"I think when players make mistakes on the pitch, if they lose a ball or they miss a pass, of course, I can get irritated. In general, I’m not talking about a specific situation. That’s part of football. How many times have you seen a player miss a pass or do something? That happens. And that can be flow, that can be confidence, that can be everything, whatever it is. Mistakes are part of football."
What comes next for Simons?
Simons will hope to kickstart his Tottenham career when his team travel to local neighbours and bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon for the first north London derby of the season. Even if he doesn't, there are plenty of games for him to find his feet.
