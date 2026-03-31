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'They made me feel like I was part of it' - Sergio Aguero on Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph and why he believes Lionel Messi and Co. are ready for 2026
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The 2022 World Cup
The triumph was a momentous one for the country and, particularly, for Lionel Messi, who finally had his crowning achievement after knocking on the door for so long with his national team.
Despite his importance for clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester City and Argentina for much of his career, Aguero wasn't a part of it. The striker was forced to retire one year prior due to a heart issue, which meant he wasn't a member of the team's historic run. Despite that, his longtime teammates kept him involved, with Aguero famously hoisting Messi onto his shoulders as part of the celebrations after the final ended in Argentina's favor.
Aguero says his feelings about that day are far sweeter than bitter, saying that he still cherishes it as one of the very best he's ever experienced.
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What Aguero said
"It was an incredible moment for all Argentinians," Aguero told GOALvia Stake. "It had been a long time since we had won a World Cup, and it was achieved after a great tournament and in a final that I believe is the best of all time. Leo deserved it, and so did the entire group of players and the coaching staff. I felt very happy for him and for them.
"I wasn't able to be there because I had to retire due to the heart problem, but they made me feel like I had been part of it. Not only me, but so many other players who were part of that process that led to the title in Qatar and who, due to different circumstances, couldn't be there.
"That speaks to the greatness of Leo and all the guys who participated. We all felt represented by them. By the style of play, by the spirit, and by a playing identity that is unique to Argentinians. Being able to be in the celebrations with them, and I will never stop thanking them for allowing me to be a part of it, is one of the most beautiful memories I have."
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The 2026 team
Argentina are set to defend their crown this summer and they are expected to feature a squad filled with many of the same players that triumphed three-and-a-half years ago. Messi's involvement has yet to be officially confirmed, but he is widely expected to be among the team's leaders this summer.
For previous winners, there's always a concern about missing a changing of the guard and relying on veterans for too long, but Aguero believes manager Lionel Scaloni has handled it well. In addition to veterans like Messi, Nicolas Otamendi and Rodrigo de Paul, the team has players who were young during their 2022 World Cup experience, like Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, as well as new faces altogether in Nico Paz, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone in the attack.
"I think Scaloni is trying to maintain the spirit of the Qatar team," Aguero said. "While some key players, like [Angel] Di María, will no longer be there, the coaching staff has found others who can lessen the impact of their absence.
"He's keeping a core group, which is very important. The arrival of new players, very young but hungry for glory and who understand what it means to play for Argentina, is a great asset. They may lack experience, but the veterans will be responsible for instilling that passion for the national team."
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Messi's impact
This summer's World Cup will be held in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S., and Messi has directly impacted the game in all three countries since his arrival in MLS. The two-time MLS MVP helped Inter Miami win the MLS Cup last season, while his first achievement in North America was a Leagues Cup run in a tournament also filled with Mexican opposition.
Aguero has watched from afar as his longtime teammate and friend has continued his career stateside, and he believes Messi's effect on American soccer will be remembered as substantial.
"It's undeniably impactful," he said. "I think there's a before and after in MLS with Leo's arrival. Inter Miami is now the most valuable club. And that's not even mentioning what he means to the fans. Every stadium he plays in is packed, and the fans enjoy his game. Messi gave MLS the boost it needed to grow and establish itself among other major leagues."
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What comes next?
Before this summer's World Cup, all eyes are on March matches for Argentina. Despite seeing a proposed Finalissima against Spain shelved, Messi and Argentina will face Mauritania on Friday before taking on Zambia on Tuesday in two pre-World Cup tuneups.