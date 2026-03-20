Across all of FIFA's youth and senior women's football tournaments, national team competitions and club competitions, every team must have at least two women staff members in their staff, with one either the head coach or assistant coach.

The legislation, passed on Thursday by the FIFA Council requires all teams to have at least a head coach or assistant coach that is a woman, a massive advancement in the system that for years has only seen a small number of women leading teams.

For reference, in 2023 at the FIFA Women's World Cup, just 12 coaches were women out of the 32 head coaches across competition. Jill Ellis, FIFA chief football officer, and former coach herself said: "There are simply not enough women in coaching today. We must do more to accelerate change by creating clearer pathways, expanding opportunities, and increasing the visibility for women on our sidelines..."

"The new FIFA regulations, combined with targeted development programs, mark an important investment in both the current and future generation of female coaches."