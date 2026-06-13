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Tom Hindle

The Rondo, USMNT edition: Could Folarin Balogun be the missing piece for World Cup success? Are the Americans better than we thought they are?

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C. Pulisic
M. Tillman
F. Balogun

The USMNT were immensely impressive in their World Cup opener, and hopes are high after an emphatic victory to start the tournament

The USMNT started their World Cup campaign in the best way possible Friday night, battering Paraguay, 4-1. There was a lot to like on the night. Christian Pulisic was excellent for 45 minutes. Folarin Balogun looks like a real goalscoring threat. Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson, and Sergino Dest were dribbling players for fun. And then there's that weird stat that Chris Richards completed 83-of-83 passes - which seems like quite a lot.

All said, it was a welcome change from the early days of Mauricio Pochettino's reign. The U.S. were aggressive, clinical, and also a really good watch. These can only be good things.

Of course, the hype train is now taking off. There is an expectation that they can do something here. Dominant wins like that don't fall off trees, and say what you will about Paraguay - they were bad - the U.S. can take a lot of really encouraging signs here. But does the win materially change anything? Are we now expecting a deeper run? And who was the best performer on the night? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Assessment of the USMNT's opener?

    Tom Hindle: For an hour? They were absolutely brilliant. Christian Pulisic had his best game for the U.S. in ages. Malik Tillman looked pretty convincing. A word, too, for Antonee Robinson, who was at his brilliant best on the left wing. It did, admittedly, get a little messy as the game wore on. The spaces opened perhaps a little too much for Mauricio Pochettino's liking, and a better team probably get another goal or two in the second half. But the game was effectively done by then, and Gio Reyna's strike was a lovely way to round things off.

    Ryan Tolmich: A perfect one. On a night where the world was watching, the USMNT put on a show. They didn't just win; they won in style, which is how you capture the hearts and minds of fans. Ultimately, that's what this tournament is about more than anything, which is why it was so crucial for the U.S. to entertain on the biggest stage.

    Alex Labidou: The opening 45 minutes were the best attacking display of the USMNT in a World Cup. Period. Pochettino came with a lot of promises in his first presser for the national team, and this was the first time that all of those appeared to come to fruition. The U.S. in seemingly 90 minutes, became must-watch TV for the world. Let's see more of this, please.

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What aspect of the U.S. performance were you most impressed by?

    TH: The work off the ball. We know that this team has plenty of weapons when they have it, and there were some really compelling attacking sequences. But these lot haven't played a full 90 together yet, which makes the ambitious counter-pressing system a little tricky to pull off. Good thing, then, that they did just that.

    RT: Just the overall flow of it all. This isn't the USMNT's first World Cup win, but it is the first one where they straight up dominated a team, both on the scoreboard and with the ball. They did so while also trying some absolutely outlandish things in the process. The fact that the U.S. has players of capable of playing at that level on this stage? That's different.

    AL: There has to be something to be said about the midfield. Paraguay's coach called it perfect hexagons and also noted Antonee Robinson seemingly joined in as an extra mid at times, similar to Philip Lahm back in Germany and glory Bayern days. While it's just one game, these are tactical wrinkles that haven't been seen that often by the Americans in the past, and this is effectively why you pay Pochettino the big bucks.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH04-USA-PARAFP

    Considering how big Balogun's first WC match, how crucial was his recruitment a few years ago?

    TH: Well, he's about as American as beans on toast, but beggars can't be choosers. He was always a step up from the rest of the striking options the U.S. have, and this game proved it. He thrives when the spaces are open, and his left footed finish was a thing of beauty. He gives the USMNT a vital central presence.

    RT: You saw the proof of it in this game. Balogun is a top, top-level striker, one who clubs will probably fork over a lot of money for sooner rather than later. His skillset adds a whole new dimension to this team, one that isn't quite matched by anyone else in the player pool. And that's no slight on Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright, either. Right now, Balogun is a fantastic player in even better form, which is what you need for the World Cup.

    AL: AL: Going out on a limb here: if Balogun continues this searing form, the USMNT and Monaco won’t be the only ones thrilled to have recruited him. Folks forget he was already on a tear for Monaco before their season ended, and now he’s carrying that form onto this stage. He’s not set for the Champions League at the moment, but it would be a huge shock if he isn’t playing for a club at that level by summer’s end if this continues.

    As for the USMNT, Ricardo Pepi - who, in another era, would have a real case as the best American striker of the 2020s - is currently sitting on the bench. The U.S. have never had this kind of depth at striker before. That tells you everything about how big Balogun’s addition has been.

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Who else stood out on the USMNT?

    TH: Mailk Tillman's off-the-ball work was excellent. But Antonee Robinson was the real standout. Does he ever stop running? The Fulham left-back was up and down all evening, provided plenty of attacking quality, and recovered expertly when needed. On nights like these, he's among the best left-sided defenders out there.

    RT: His finishing let him down a bit, but we have to shout out Tillman here. Playing in that more central midfield role, Tillman was absolutely fantastic in every phase of the game. If he can master that role, the USMNT's ceiling is raised significantly, so the fact that he's played well against both Germany and Paraguay offers so much reason for optimism.

    AL: Can we talk about Gio Reyna? He spent his entire 2022 World Cup dreaming of showing his quality like this, only to see it marred in controversy. He proved he was worth the wait Friday. It was a short cameo, but it shows just how scary he can be and justifies why he's on the squad. Kudos!


  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Does this change your opinion of how far this team can go?

    TH: Nah not really. This was a really encouraging opening game, but let's keep our heads on straight. You proved you can beat this kind of opponent? Great. It doesn't change the fact that the top European opposition still look a level above.

    RT: Yes and no. We learned that this team is capable of meeting the moment, which is crucial in a World Cup setting. Ultimately, though, this team was favored to win this game, albeit not by so many goals. The ultimate goal of this tournament isn't to beat the Paraguays of the world; it's to beat the elite. There are still questions on how this team does that, and, unfortunately, they don't really get a chance to prove that until later on.

    AL: Hear that engine revving? That’s the sound of this journalist jumping on the bandwagon. World Cups are supposed to send you on a weekly roller coaster of belief, and right now, the Americans look on course to make fans dream of a first star above the crest.

    OK, there’s some humor here, for sure. But for someone who has covered this team as a writer or editor across two decades, this American team has never looked more assured. That alone doesn’t make them World Cup contenders overnight, but it should give them the confidence to take another step - maybe even two.

  • Jonathan David CanadaGetty Images

    What did you make of the performances of the U.S.'s rivals in Canada and Mexico?

    TH: A bit of a mixed bag, really. Canada really took the game to Bosnia, but looked a bit short in key areas. Jonathan David will have to be better if they have any hope of making a run. 1-1 was about right on the day. Mexico weren't great, but South Africa were worse. Sometimes that's all you need.

    RT: Both fine. Mexico will be disappointed not to have really taken advantage of the situation against South Africa, although they did get three points. Canada will be disappointed to only get one, but it came against a good Bosnia and Herzegovina team. Ultimately, both teams put themselves in a position to push forward, which is a totally acceptable way to start a World Cup.

    AL: Canada are dealing with two massive injuries, with Alphonso Davies and Moise Bombito both unavailable, and that obviously changes the complexion of how they play. But you still would have wanted to see a bit more precision from them in their first match as World Cup hosts.

    Yes, Bosnia and Herzegovina are a better team than people might expect, but this was Canada’s first men’s World Cup game on home soil. Compared to what we saw from Mexico, it felt fair to expect a little more from both the team and its supporters, who seemed too anxious for their own good at times.

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