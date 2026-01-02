+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
The Rondo Jan. 2GOAL
Ryan Tolmich and Tom Hindle

The Rondo, January transfer window edition: Should Arsenal spend big to win the Premier League? Is it time for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid?

GOAL U.S. writers take a look at some of the biggest storylines of the January transfer window.

January is here, which means the transfer window is open - and seasons, and potentially careers, can be shaped this month. Should Arsenal spend big now to try to win the Premier League? Is it finally time for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid, with Manchester City and others circling?

With a World Cup on the horizon, every move faces extra scrutiny. For players, decisions now could define their place on the biggest stage. For clubs, one signing - or one mistake - could be the difference between success and failure.

So which moves actually make sense this winter - and which ones carry more risk than reward?

GOAL writers debate all of that and more in another edition of The Rondo...

    What star should make a move this January?

    Tom Hindle: Endrick is the obvious one, but he is probably a rung below the “star” moniker. So, let’s go for Kobbie Mainoo. He’s a curious footballer, immensely talented yet needing more game time to show that he is worthy of England selection. Ruben Amorim, for whatever reason, doesn’t seem to rate him, either. It’s time to go. 

    Ryan Tolmich: It already happened: Endrick to Lyon. The Brazilian star is supremely talented, but there just aren't enough minutes to go around at Real Madrid. That's not an indictment on him, mind you, but an indictment on the club's squad building, which has focused too much on superstar attackers. Endrick, too, can be elite, but he needs minutes, which is why a loan away from Madrid makes so much sense as he pushes for a World Cup spot.

    Which club should go after it this month?

    TH: Arsenal won’t because they are Arsenal. But why not Aston Villa? They have put themselves in Champions League contention again, but still seem a signing or two away from reaching the next level. Now some of those pesky PSR troubles have loosened, it’s time to bring in some talent. 

    RT: Arsenal, this is your chance! Your usual rivals are toiling and you've built a decent lead atop the Premier League. The Gunners don't need to go crazy and sign a bunch of new starters, but adding one or two pieces to really fill out the squad could be the difference between a Premier League title or yet another season as the bridesmaid and not the bride.

    Which can't afford to sell any of its stars this month?

    TH: Oddly, the answer is now Liverpool. After Alexander Isak picked up an injury, they simply cannot afford to let Mo Salah go. Firing or not, he is far too much of a goalscoring threat. 

    RT: Crystal Palace needs to just hold on. It's a weird year atop the Premier League, and Palace have a chance to once again upset the established order and earn a European spot. To do so, though, they'll have to make a hard choice to keep hold of Marc Guehi. Doing so almost certainly means he'll leave for free this summer, but it'll be worth it if they can barge their way back into European soccer.

    Which MLS star should go abroad this month?

    TH: There aren’t many particularly sexy answers here. Kai Wagner has left, sure, but is he a star? Wagner will have a good enough Championship career, but he’s a level below the “star” tag. The most likely is probably Diego Luna, who is one of the best players in the league and just needs a step up in quality. 

    RT: Kai Wagner is a good answer as he sealed his transfer to Birmingham City Friday. He's proven to be one of MLS' best for years, is part of a Philadelphia Union team constantly pushing to get younger and, at 28, is at the point in his career where he gets this one last crack at a big European move. It was a good run with the Union, and they'll surely be worse without him, but it's about that time for Wagner.

    Which transfer could change any of the major European title races?

    TH: It will be Rodrygo - though that assumes Real Madrid are willing to sell, which they aren’t. More realistically, it could be the pending move for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo: a classic Manchester City “because we can” signing that would give them an edge over Arsenal and potentially signal the beginning of the end of Pep Guardiola’s tenure.

    RT: Rodrygo could be the biggest domino to fall this winter. Does he choose Manchester City, Arsenal, or Liverpool - and what does that decision mean for Real Madrid, especially after sending Endrick out on loan? Could a move finally earn Rodrygo a meaningful role with Brazil at the World Cup? If he goes, the ripple effects across the winter window could be massive.

