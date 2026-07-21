Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Crysencio Summerville Goal OnlyGoal AR
Haytham Mohamed

Translated by

The Quarter-Billion Deal: Al-Hilal Agree Terms With the Netherlands' World Cup Surprise Package.. A Slap That Saved His Career and Now "the Beginning of the End for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom"

FEATURES
Al Hilal
C. Summerville
West Ham United
Netherlands
Feyenoord
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
World Cup

A blockbuster summer transfer..

From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where street football sharpened his skills, to the roar of English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. This time, it comes in Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source agreed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed the deal to sign Summerville, adding him to their star-studded first team this summer.

Summerville stood on the verge of a move from West Ham United to Roma. Then Al Hilal intervened in the final moments and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's huge ambitions for the 2026-2027 season. They want to reclaim their grip on domestic and continental football once again.

In the lines below, we will run through a set of important points after Al Hilal wrapped up the Crysencio Summerville deal, with the official announcement still to come.

  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Details of the Somerville deal after his standout performance at the World Cup

    Start with the details of the deal for Dutch star Crysencio Summerville, whose signing Riyadh giants Al-Hilal have secured according to many reliable sources.

    Sports journalist David Ornstein laid out the financial details of the Summerville deal via his official account on the platform "X" this Tuesday evening, and they run as follows:

    * First: Al-Hilal will pay a sum estimated at 55 million pounds sterling to English club West Ham United as a fixed fee for the deal.

    * Second: The deal includes a clause stipulating that Al-Hilal pay a further 5 million pounds sterling to West Ham United as "bonuses and incentives".

    That puts the total value of the deal at 60 million pounds sterling ("70 million euros"), or around 300 million Saudi riyals.

    Al-Hilal took the gamble of paying this huge sum, which exceeds a quarter of a billion riyals, after the outstanding performances Summerville produced at the 2026 World Cup, as follows:

    - Matches: 6.

    - Minutes: 388.

    - Goal contributions: 5.

    - Goals: 2.

    - Assists: 3.

    Summerville was the Netherlands' World Cup surprise, especially as the 2026 tournament was "his first international appearance" on the big stage.

    • Advertisement
  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Somerville: An Early Slap That Saved His Professional Career!

    And if we talk about the deal for the Dutch star Crysencio Summerville himself, it may amount to a "masterstroke" for the Riyadh giants Al-Hilal, for the following reasons:

    * Firstly: he adds a skilful element to the first-team ranks.

    * Secondly: he is a young player, "24 years old".

    * Thirdly: he constantly learns from his mistakes.

    * Fourthly: he possesses tactical flexibility.

    The first and second points need no discussion, but the matter of learning from mistakes deserves a closer look, as does the tactical flexibility.

    Summerville, or "Spijkenisse" as he is nicknamed after the area where he grew up, began his career in the youth ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord, who sent him on loan to Dordrecht in January 2019.

    That loan came down to Summerville's involvement in violent "clashes" with one of his Feyenoord team-mates. The story began with an altercation in training in late 2018, and the player's brother then intervened in a strange manner.

    Feyenoord's management responded by suspending Summerville from training and matches before shipping him out on loan to Dordrecht in January 2019, as we mentioned.

    Summerville later admitted the incident felt like a "slap in the face", one that taught him the meaning of responsibility and how to become a professional.

  • Al Hilal v Al Shorta: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Summerville deal: "the beginning of the end" for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom

    Let's turn now to the tactical flexibility of Dutch star Crysencio Summerville, a quality that stands to benefit Riyadh giants Al-Hilal enormously.

    Summerville's natural home is the left wing, yet he has also lined up on the right flank, as he did for the Netherlands senior side at the 2026 World Cup.

    The Dutchman has shone on both wings, at club level and with his country, and that versatility could mean one of the following after his move to Al-Hilal:

    * Firstly: a regular berth on the right wing, following the departure of Brazilian star Malcom de Oliveira in the current summer transfer window.

    * Secondly: the sidelining of captain Salem Al-Dawsari, with Summerville the first-choice left winger, either keeping Malcom or bringing in another player suited to the right flank.

    In short, the signing of 24-year-old Crysencio Summerville marks the real beginning of the end for either Malcom or Salem at Al-Hilal. Perhaps for both.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    At last.. A quick look at Somerville's football career and his personal statistics

    We opened this report with the details of the deal, so let's close it with a quick look at the clubs Dutch star Crysencio Summerville has played for and his numbers on the pitch.

    Summerville came through the youth ranks at Dutch giants Feyenoord. From there he went out on loan to local side Dordrecht, then to fellow Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

    The summer of 2020 took Summerville to English club Leeds United. He spent a season in the youth setup before earning his official promotion to the first team.

    At Leeds, Summerville lined up alongside Brazilian star Raphinha Dias during the 2021-2022 season, before Raphinha completed his official move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

    Here's the intriguing twist. Raphinha's name has also been linked with Riyadh giants Al-Hilal, meaning the pair could become teammates once more if the reports of the club's interest in the Barcelona star prove true.

    Summerville represented the Leeds United first team until 30 June 2024, racking up the following numbers:

    * Matches: 89.

    * Goal contributions: 38.

    * Goals: 25

    * Assists: 13.

    His 2023-2024 campaign was exceptional. The Dutchman scored 21 goals and set up 10 more across all competitions, and he was named best player in the English Championship.

    West Ham United came calling next, signing Summerville in the summer of 2024. He turned out 56 times across various competitions for the Hammers, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 more.

    All that remains now is the official announcement of the deal. Then we get to see what Summerville produces with Al-Hilal on the green rectangle.