After five years in the second tier, the club secured promotion back to the Super League in 2025. Thun began the season with the second-cheapest squad in the league and the aim of avoiding relegation. Now the newly promoted side is on the verge of winning the first league title in the club’s history. Their last defeat came in mid-December. Thun have won twelve of their last 13 competitive matches. No team has scored more goals or conceded fewer.

There are still three matches left in the regular season, followed by five in the championship group. With eight games remaining, the lead over the nearest challenger, FC St. Gallen, stands at 16 points. Switzerland’s traditional football elite have been left far behind: reigning double winners FC Basel, led by captain Xherdan Shaqiri, just like the previously dominant Young Boys Bern and the two traditional Zurich clubs. FCZ and Grasshoppers, record champions and cooperation partners of FC Bayern, are even fighting against relegation.

Last weekend, Thun thrashed Grasshoppers 5-1 at home. The Stockhorn Arena was once again sold out with 10,000 spectators, meaning almost a quarter of the city’s population was watching.