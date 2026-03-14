However, in another controversial decision, the 45-year-old referee stuck to his original ruling.

Harry Kane had scored what appeared to be the equaliser to make it 1-1 in the 61st minute, immediately after coming on as a substitute. Dingert had initially awarded the goal, but reversed his decision after reviewing the video footage.

The ball had been played onto Kane’s elbow by Leverkusen goalkeeper Jonas Blaswich as the goal was being scored. Kane had, however, turned away, and Blaswich had struck the ball at him from point-blank range. “Decisions involving the video assistant referee are sometimes questionable,” said Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich afterwards. “You’re welcome to intervene in very clear-cut decisions. But not with a block, whether there’s a bit of a hand in it or not. He shoots it from a metre out.”

Dingert, however, said: “From my position, I didn’t notice that at first. The VAR recommended that I take another look at the behind-the-goal perspective. And that’s when I noticed: the arm moves slightly into the path of the shot. This initiated the attacking phase and allowed Bayern to control the move.” Therefore, the handball was punishable.

Dingert described the exchange with the Munich officials after the match as “quite normal”. There had been “many tricky situations to Bayern’s disadvantage”, “that has to be said clearly. But emotions were kept in check.” Both during the match and in the subsequent exchange with coach Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl: “It was very businesslike, it was fine,” said Dingert.