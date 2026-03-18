Absolute cinema: if you’re looking for a thrilling league with the potential for dramatic twists in the final stages of the season, look no further than the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top-flight 18-team league. With nine matchdays still to go, there are just 13 points separating first and seventeenth place – less than half of the 27 points available.
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The Ekstraklasa, the craziest league in the world: with nine matches remaining, 17 out of 18 teams are (theoretically) still in with a chance of winning the title
A CRAZY LEAGUE TABLE
At the top of the table, to begin with, there are three teams level on 41 points: Zagłębie, Jagiellonia (knocked out by Fiorentina in the Conference League play-offs) and Lech Poznań. The top two qualify for the Champions League preliminary rounds, whilst the third and fourth-placed teams qualify for the Conference League preliminary rounds.
Below them are Górnik Zabrze on 38, Raków (Fiorentina’s opponents in the Conference League round of 16) on 37, and Wisła Płock and Katowice on 36.
Pogon Szczecin and Motor Lublin are on 34, whilst three others sit on 33: Radomiak Radom, Krakow and Korona. We are in 12th place, just 8 points off the top of the table.
Rounding off our overview are five more teams, one point apart: Piast on 32, Lechia on 31, Arka on 30, Legia Warsaw on 29, and Widzew Łódź on 28. The second-bottom side, as we mentioned, is just 13 points behind the leading trio.
THE LEGIA CRISIS
Amidst all this turmoil, the crisis at Legia Warsaw is particularly striking: a team we are used to seeing in European competitions is now facing the threat of relegation, with the bottom three in the table already doomed after 34 matchdays. The arrival in December of manager Marek Papzsun from Rakow has not yet lifted Legia out of the relegation zone. But the table is very tight: with a six-point gap to 16th place, the capital club could climb as high as a comfortable seventh. Two slip-ups in a row, however, and everything could change, even for those who currently harbour European ambitions.