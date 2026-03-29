"The chances are very slim": Julian Nagelsmann speaks plainly about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's World Cup prospects

Ter Stegen has once again been hampered by injuries this season. The FC Girona goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a thigh injury he sustained back in late January. He has missed seven matches for Girona since then.

The former Gladbach player has also had to sit out several recent matches for the national team due to injury. He played his last of 44 international matches to date in June 2025 in the Nations League clash against France. "He needs to step up his rehab. He’s doing quite well and isn’t in much pain anymore, just a little bit, but it takes time," explained Nagelsmann. "He’s not 21 anymore and has a few matches under his belt; we just have to see how he’s getting on."

The 33-year-old was loaned to Girona in the winter after being dropped by FC Barcelona and replaced by Joan Garcia. He has a contract with his parent club in Barcelona that runs until 2028.