The 'best is yet to come' from Lamine Yamal as Spain boss highlights Barcelona star's growing importance to La roja

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has heaped praise on young star Yamal, highlighting the Barcelona youngster’s rapid development and growing influence within the national team while insisting his best is still yet to come - just hours before the friendly clash against Egypt.

"He is a much better footballer than he was two years ago, but still not as good as he is going to be in another two," De la Fuente told reporters. "He is maturing a lot, his contribution is greater every day, he has that very attractive touch for the rest of his teammates in the sense that he captures everyone's attention, and every day he has more weight in the team being so young. Now, I think he still has a long way to go and his best version is yet to arrive. His physical condition? He is fantastic, very fast, resistant... He is in one of the best moments of the season and of his short career."