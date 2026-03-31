In the podcast 'Schwarzgelbe Runde', Ginter explained that the Dutch coach, who had taken over at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 as the successor to the sacked Thomas Tuchel, had firmly refused to engage in any personal dialogue at the time.
Translated by
"That was pretty extreme": Matthias Ginter reveals the harsh measures taken by former BVB manager Peter Bosz
"A year before the World Cup, I wanted to know if I had a chance of securing a place in the starting line-up. That’s why I asked Michael Zorc for Peter Bosz’s number," recalls Ginter. "I was in Russia at the time. He then sent me a message saying: ‘Matze, I’m sorry. But he doesn’t want to talk to you.’ That was quite a shock."
The defender had joined BVB in 2014, initially alternating between the starting line-up and the bench, and had eventually earned himself a regular place under Thomas Tuchel as the right-back in the back four: "I wanted to know what my role was. I was ready to fight for my place and then defend it. Two new players had arrived, it was a year before the World Cup – I wanted to know what my chances were,” said Ginter.
- IMAGO
Ginter moves to Gladbach after being dropped by BVB
When it became clear that he was no longer in favour with Bosz, he decided to move to Borussia Mönchengladbach. He remained loyal to the club for a total of five years before returning to his home country to join SC Freiburg in the summer of 2022. He is still under contract there today,
Bosz’s spell at Dortmund was, however, short-lived. Due to a lack of success, the Dutchman was sacked just five months later, in December 2017, and replaced by Peter Stöger.
After spells at Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Olympique Lyon, Bosz joined PSV Eindhoven in 2023, where he remains under contract until 2028. His greatest achievements include winning two Dutch league titles and two Dutch Super Cups.