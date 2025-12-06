Getty
'That's why I made the decision' - Arne Slot explains why he's benched Mohamed Salah for third straight game as Liverpool face Leeds
Slot explains decision to keep Salah on bench for Leeds clash
Slot spoke pre-match about his decision to name Salah amongst the substitutes once again, citing the importance of picking players suited to the task at hand against a Leeds side who will be full of confidence following victory over Chelsea in midweek.
Slot told Sky Sports: “It’s never an easy decision because we all know what a great player he is. But it is also up to me to pick the team that I think we need today. That’s why I made the decision”.
Liverpool start the encounter in the bottom half of the table but could rise as high as fifth with victory, with Salah on the bench and available to make an impact if called upon by Slot.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah sacrificed as Slot continues with new attacking formula
The absence of reigning PFA Player of the Year winner Salah from Liverpool’s starting XI in recent weeks has meant that Slot has started with the more defensive-minded Dominik Szoboszlai wide right, as he has done again for the trip to Elland Road.
While Szoboszlai has given the Reds more solidity down their right, the alteration in personnel has also begun to get the best out of Florian Wirtz. The 22-year-old put in arguably his best performance in a Liverpool shirt in the victory at West Ham United last weekend, then thought he had scored his first goal for the club against Sunderland at Anfield, only for it to go down as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.
Whether dropping Salah from the line-up is the long-term solution for Slot remains to be seen, but he evidently feels it is the right decision in order for the Reds to turn things around at present, after their well-documented struggles throughout the autumn.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Slot praises Salah's professionalism after dropping to bench
Slot spoke of Salah’s professionalism when the 33-year-old was an unused substitute at the London Stadium last Sunday, telling reporters it was a “fair assumption” that Salah was not happy about the decision but that he “handled himself really well” after he was dropped from the starting XI in the league for what was the first time this season.
Slot added: "That's a normal reaction from a player that's good enough to play for us, and I say that mildly because he has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future. He wasn't the only one who wasn't happy that he wasn't starting and that is normal.
"He is so disciplined - he knows what to do to stay fit," Slot said. "No matter if he plays well or if he doesn't play well, if he plays or doesn't play, he will always be that top professional and that's what he was in the last two days.
"With all players around their world, there are also phases in your time at the club that they are human. He's scored so many goals for us and I am sure he will in the future."
"We have to find a way to play without him because he won't be here," Slot said in reference to the Africa Cup of Nations, for which Salah will depart by December 15.
- Getty Images Sport
Salah and Isak both on bench to face Leeds
Salah was not the only big-name player named amongst the substitutes to face Leeds, as Alexander Isak also had to settle for a place on the bench with Hugo Ekitike starting through the centre. Slot has a wealth of attacking options to call on, and the pair will certainly have their role to play for the Reds in the coming months.
Advertisement