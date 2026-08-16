According to RMC Sport, the match began with intense pressing from Dino Toppmöller’s team, quickly putting PSG on the back foot. The breakthrough arrived in the 32nd minute when Matthieu Udol delivered a precise low cross across the penalty area. Thauvin positioned himself perfectly at the back post to stroke the ball into the net, sending the Stade Bollaert-Delelis into raptures.

The goal rewarded Lens for their aggressive approach and highlighted defensive frailties within the PSG backline. Enrique watched his players struggle to cope with the intensity, managing only a few half-chances through Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the hosts comfortably dictated the tempo of the early exchanges.