Chris Burton

Tearful Lauryn Goodman blasts Man City star Kyle Walker for playing 'sick game' with her and wife Annie Kilner

Tearful Lauryn Goodman has blasted Manchester City defender Kyle Walker for playing a “sick game” with her and his wife Annie Kilner.

  • City star fathered two children with Goodman
  • Ex-mistress refusing to fade into the background
  • Fighting to save his marriage to long-time partner