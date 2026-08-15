Taiwo Awoniyi closing in on Nottingham Forest exit as newly-promoted Coventry City finalize deal

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are finalising the sale of striker Taiwo Awoniyi to Coventry City in a deal that underlines the massive ambitions of the newly-promoted side. The Sky Blues are preparing for their first season of Premier League football in 25 years and have identified the 29-year-old forward as a key addition to their attacking options.

The Nigeria international arrived at the City Ground in the summer of 2022, completing a then-club record £17.2m move from Union Berlin on a five-year deal. He quickly established himself as a fan favourite, building a reputation for stepping up with vital goals in high-stakes fixtures against the Premier League's biggest clubs.