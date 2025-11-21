'I was talked about more than Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Tottenham & AC Milan star felt 'wave of hatred' from fans as he opens up on brutal experience in Serie A

In an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport, Emerson recalled the negative attention he received after arriving in Milan, explaining that no matter how hard he tried, he struggled to gain acceptance from the fans.

"I arrived in Italy with a slightly strange feeling right from the start. From the beginning, every time I said or did something, people talked about me more than they talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, but in a negative way. I felt like I always had to do twice as much to be accepted, and then still not be accepted anyway," he said.

"It all started with me and my request. I spoke to my family and my agent, and the idea of leaving had already become a priority. I couldn't continue with that feeling. The same thing had happened to me at Tottenham, but there I managed to change their minds: you arrive, people talk, then they don't want you to leave. It's always a matter of time and adaptation. Initially, I thought I would do the same at Milan, stay to really prove who I am. But after the injury and months on the sidelines, that feeling grew even stronger. And when I realised that my relationship with the environment had worn thin, I realised that staying would not be the right choice."

However, things have turned around for Emerson since his move to Flamengo. The Brazilian has settled back into his home country and is thriving, with Flamengo leading the Brazilian Serie A by two points. Reflecting on his resurgence, he said: "Today I am well and finally happy again. Coming back here after so many years away has been special. We are competing in two important competitions and one of the reasons I chose to return was to make myself better known to the people of my country, because I have been abroad for so long. It is a wonderful feeling to feel appreciated."

