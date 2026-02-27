Sweden boss gives update on injured Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevki before crucial World Cup play-offs

Kulusevski’s fitness is of particular concern, having missed the entirety of the current domestic campaign following major patella surgery last May. Potter admitted that he is currently relying on hope while the medical staff work around the clock to have his talismans available. "Right now we're just keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully we can get some of those guys back," he said. "But if not, we have to find a solution with the guys that are available."

The 25-year-old’s rehabilitation has been described as a "rollercoaster" process by those close to him. Before his recent departure, former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank provided insight into the complexity of the Swedish midfielder's recovery, explaining: "It's a complicated injury, where it’s important to make sure there’s no pain in the knee. That’s why he got an injection and it hopefully will help. So in three to four weeks’ time, he’ll be on the grass pain-free." However, Kulusevski was recently spotted traveling to Barcelona for further medical consultations, suggesting his return is not imminent.