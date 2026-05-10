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'I was surprised!' - Chelsea's Joao Pedro picks 'inspired' Arsenal star as his toughest opponent of 2025-26 campaign
A 'surprising' defensive masterclass
Pedro has enjoyed a fine debut season at Chelsea, but he met his match in the heart of the Arsenal defence. Speaking about his encounters with the Gunners, the 24-year-old forward revealed that he was taken aback by the sheer dominance Gabriel exerted on the pitch, admitting that the defender's reading of the game was second to none.
"I was surprised! You know they are good, but when you are on the pitch, it is different," Pedro toldTNT Sports Brazil.
"I think this season, Gabriel has been inspired. He is so fast and so strong, but it is his positioning that is the most difficult thing. Every time I thought I had a yard of space, he was already there. It felt like he knew what I was going to do before I did it."
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'Incredible acceleration'
One specific attribute that left Pedro stunned was Gabriel’s recovery pace. Standing at 6ft 3in, the Arsenal man is often noted for his aerial strength and physical presence, but Pedro insists his speed on the ground is what truly sets him apart from other top-tier defenders in the league.
"I just can't believe how quick he really is," Pedro remarked in a recent interview. "For a guy of his size, his acceleration is incredible. You think you’ve beaten him for pace on the turn, and then suddenly he’s back alongside you or making a block. It’s frustrating as a striker because you feel like you’ve done everything right, and he still manages to recover."
Talking up compatriot's 'passion'
Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the Premier League this term, and Pedro believes Gabriel is the cornerstone of that success.
"He plays with so much passion, but he is also very controlled," Pedro explained. "As a striker, you want defenders to make a mistake or dive in, but he is like a wall. I’ve played against many great defenders in Europe, but Gabriel is the one who has made me think the most this year. He doesn’t give you a single second to breathe."
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Title within reach
Thanks to Gabriel's strong defensive performances for Arsenal this season, the Gunners have conceded just 26 goals in 36 Premier League matches.
Following their hard-fought victory on Sunday against West Ham, Arsenal sit atop the table with 79 points, five ahead of second-placed Manchester City having played a game more. If Arsenal win their final two matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace, they will win the title for the first time in 22 years.