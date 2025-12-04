Surgeon of Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane wins £37,000 payout after Bentley theft

A world-renowned orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine, Prof. Haddad has successfully sued Jack Barclay Ltd., based in Mayfair, London, following the theft of his Bentley Continental GTW12.

According to The Independent, the luxury car was stolen from Prof. Haddad’s driveway in January 2023. But when he attempted to claim on his insurance, the payout was refused because the car’s tracker system was not properly activated. While cutting-edge tracker software had been installed by Jack Barclay’s staff, an important subscription service remained inactive.

Prof. Haddad had assumed Jack Barclay’s staff would establish a continuous tracker subscription via Vodafone. The 58-year-old came to that understanding following conversations and email exchanges between himself and a showroom executive in 2019, when he was considering buying the Bentley.