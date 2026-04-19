Rafael Leão looks increasingly likely to leave AC Milan, with reports in the newspaper Sport claiming the Portuguese winger is pushing for a move to FC Barcelona.
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Suddenly €30 million cheaper! Former Bayern Munich target Rafael Leão is reported to have a preferred club for the new season
Barcelona could secure the signing of the left winger for considerably less than anticipated. Milan have lowered their initial €80m asking price and are now prepared to accept around €50m.
The reported reason for this substantial drop is the player’s strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri: under the 58-year-old, Leao has recently lost his place in the starting line-up due to inconsistent performances, and the club is also keen to save on his annual salary of around €5 million.
A move to Camp Nou is far from straightforward, however. Barça must first finalise their squad planning—including the futures of Marcus Rashford and potential targets such as Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez and Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup—and address their ongoing financial constraints.
Back in March, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Leao was no longer considered unsellable by the Rossoneri and that Milan would listen to offers.
FC Bayern had reportedly targeted Rafael Leao as a potential replacement for Wirtz.
Barcelona have been pursuing Leao since 2024, and that interest has never waned. Most recently, the 26-year-old posted an Instagram Story featuring Barça legend Ronaldinho from a Clásico against Real Madrid, captioning it “the best”.
FC Bayern Munich were linked with a move last summer after the collapsed transfer of Florian Wirtz left them seeking attacking options, but the Bavarians did not pursue the matter further.
Although he has received lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League, Leao is said to prefer remaining in Europe.
On the pitch, he has made 26 competitive appearances this season, scoring ten goals and providing two assists. AC Milan were in the title race with Inter Milan for a long time, but have recently fallen behind. The focus is now on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League – after 32 matchdays, Milan sit in third place.
Rafael Leão: 2025/26 season statistics
Games 26 26 goals Goals 10 assists Assists 2 Minutes played 1,686 minutes played.