‘We should have signed him!’ - Steven Gerrard makes Liverpool transfer admission over ‘animal’ Declan Rice

Former Manchester United forward and captain Wayne Rooney backed Rice to replace Harry Kane as the England captain in future as he said on his Wayne Rooney Show: "I have to say, Declan Rice is incredible, it was a pleasure watching him. He was all over the pitch and his decision making, when to pass it, where to pass it, what foot to pass it to, his detail on his pass. And it was a pleasure to watch, he was absolutely incredible. He's splitting the centre-backs, he's taking the ball off the centre-backs, acting as a third centre-back, then next minute he's in the box, trying to score a goal.

"The detail of his passes, picking up second balls, always landing on balls, and sometimes some of the stuff he does goes a little bit underrated, but he was absolutely incredible. Obviously Harry Kane's captain, but he's the future captain of England. For me, he's the one who's probably waiting for Harry to hang his boots up at some point. Then he's the right one to take over for me because just his drive, his personality, everyone seems to love him, who knows him, who's close to him. He's irreplaceable for England."

Rice will be back in action for Mikel Arteta's side on Tuesday night as they take on red-hot Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League clash at home.