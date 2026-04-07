Getty/GOAL
Steven Gerrard issues verdict on potential Arne Slot sacking amid 'sadness' over Liverpool's dismal form
Liverpool dumped out of FA Cup
The atmosphere at Liverpool has turned sour following a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, their 15th defeat in all competitions this season. While the Reds missed early opportunities to change the complexion of the tie, it was the subsequent mental collapse at the Etihad Stadium that left observers stunned.
- AFP
Pressure mounts on Slot
Despite a record-breaking £446 million investment in new players last summer, Slot’s second season has stalled significantly. Liverpool currently languish 21 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and face a steep uphill battle to secure Champions League football for next term, much to Gerrard's dismay.
"I think if the ownership and the people above, they see that gap, the villa, and United stretches or gets any worse, I worry for the manager's position," Gerrard told talkSPORT. "I don't want to see that happen. I'm a huge fan of Arne Slot. I was blown away by his first season. I must say, he's a good man, he's obviously a very, very good coach, the job he's done.
"I think the key to this situation will be the Fulham game, in terms of if he can put more heat on United and Villa, and he can stay in the PSG game into next week, I think everything will be fine and in a better place in five, six days' time. But if this was to get any worse, I'd be worried for the manager, I must say."
He added on Liverpool's drop in standards: "I think in terms of the sadness, I'm feeling that more than you, let me tell you, in terms of watching them individually and collectively. Because they've come so far away from the team identity, what they've set in terms of standards for the past years."
Gerrard questions player mentality
Gerrard expressed deep concern over the manner of the defeat to Man City, noting that some of the players' post-match statements were perhaps more damaging than the result itself. The former Liverpool midfielder suggested that the current lack of resilience was not up to the standards expected at Anfield.
"They had the chances, which they never took, and I think we all know in the big games, you've got to take your chances when they come along," Gerrard explained. "Take nothing away from City, they were outstanding over the course of the game, but it was really worrying and concerning the way Liverpool did crumble, and also even more alarming what the players are saying after the game, in terms of saying there's no fight, we gave the game up.
"At Liverpool football club, that can't happen on the pitch, and it certainly can't be said off the pitch, so worrying times, I must say."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Liverpool sit five points behind Aston Villa and six behind Manchester United in the race for the top four. They next face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday, before turning their attentions to the vital Premier League clash with Fulham at the weekend.