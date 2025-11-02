Getty Images Sport
'Standing together after a painful defeat' - Miami manager Javier Mascherano frustrated after loss to Nashville SC, forcing Game 3 in playoffs
Mascherano questions referee decisions
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano voiced his frustration after his team’s 2-1 loss to Nashville SC, criticizing the officiating and the decision not to consult VAR on a penalty conceded by goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.
“I’d rather not comment on the refereeing,” Mascherano said. “I know how the system works, and I don’t want to give anyone an excuse to come after me. But I’m surprised they didn’t go to VAR - the tool is there, and I don’t understand why they didn’t use it.”
Tough blow for the Herons
Looking ahead to next week’s decisive third match for a spot, Mascherano called on his players to channel their frustration.
“We have to swallow the anger and carry it with us all week so we can release it next Saturday,” he said.
The Argentine manager also said his side lacked sharpness in attack, particularly when trying to connect with star forward Lionel Messi, who once again found the net against Nashville but couldn’t prevent the loss.
“We couldn’t find Leo in good positions in the first half - we weren’t precise in the final-third, and credit to the opponent for that,” he said. “In the second half, even though they sat back, we managed to create a few more chances.”
Time focus on the decisive Game 3
Despite the setback, Mascherano emphasized that the team must regroup quickly and focus on what he called the most important match of the season.
“In tough moments like this, that’s when I want to be closest to my players,” he said. “It’s about standing together after a painful defeat.”
What comes next?
The decisive third leg will be played on Nov. 8, at Chase Stadium, where the Herons will look to reach the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in club history.
