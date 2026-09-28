Bildbyran
Robbed in Oslo! Solbakken fumes as wasteful Norway get punished by clinical Portugal
Solbakken frustrated as dominant Norway fall to clinical Portugal
Norway head coach Stale Solbakken expressed bitter disappointment after seeing his side suffer a 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat against Portugal in Oslo. Despite Erling Haaland scoring his second goal of the international window, defensive lapses allowed Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos to secure victory for the visitors.
The result leaves Norway on three points in Group A4 alongside Denmark, three points adrift of leaders Portugal.
Solbakken asserted that his team outperformed the trophy holders across key match statistics.
- NTB
Manager laments crucial lapse following Haaland equaliser
Speaking after the match, Solbakken highlighted that Norway controlled possession and created superior scoring opportunities throughout the contest. However, the manager lamented a costly defensive error that allowed Ramos to score Portugal's winner just three minutes after Haaland had leveled.
Solbakken acknowledged that failing to capitalize on dominant periods proves fatal against elite opposition.
"We were the better side, but that's how it goes sometimes," Solbakken stated. "We had more possession and the better chances, but we couldn't score any more goals. We made a serious mistake after the equaliser and couldn't find the net again."
Schjelderup and Aursnes highlight harsh realities of elite football
Winger Andreas Schjelderup and midfielder Fredrik Aursnes echoed their manager's sentiments, insisting the final scoreline failed to reflect Norway's performance. Schjelderup noted that Portugal scored from their only first-half opportunity, proving the clinical edge of world-class players.
Aursnes added that Norway's dominance should have yielded two or three additional goals.
"It wasn't fair; we should have taken all three points," Schjelderup remarked. "Player for player, they're world class. They only created one chance in the first half and scored." Aursnes added: "It would have been fair if we'd won, but Portugal showed their class."
- Bildbyran
Norway turn focus to crucial away test against Wales
Norway must regroup quickly as they prepare to travel to Cardiff to face Wales on Thursday evening. Solbakken's side seek a vital away victory before travelling to Porto for the return fixture against Portugal on October 4.
Portugal travel to face Denmark in Copenhagen on the same night.
Solbakken demands greater clinical efficiency from his attackers in Cardiff.
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