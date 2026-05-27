Staggering cost of Ruben Amorim sacking revealed as Man Utd release financial results

The club’s quarterly figures, released on Wednesday, revealed that the decision to part ways with Amorim and his backroom team in January resulted in a significant payout. This follows a pattern of expensive exits at the Theatre of Dreams, coming just over a year after the club paid £14.5 million to dismiss Erik ten Hag and his staff.

Amorim, who departed with 18 months remaining on his contract, left the club in a precarious position after a dismal run of form. However, the financial blow of his departure has been softened by the club's subsequent recovery under the guidance of Michael Carrick.

The former United midfielder has overseen an incredible climb up the Premier League table, taking the side from the depths of last season's 15th place finish to a final standing of third, ensuring a return to the riches of the Champions League.