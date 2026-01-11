Spurs reject Radu Dragusin loan bid as Roma face disappointment in pursuit of Premier League defender

Dragusin shone at Genoa in Serie A prior to his move to Spurs, when he became the most expensive Romanian player in history following his £21.5million ($28.8m) transfer in January 2024. The defender was largely used as a back-up under previous boss Ange Postecoglou, though he got a regular run in the side amidst a defensive injury crisis last season. Spurs protected his own return to fitness, blocking Romania from calling him up to their national side in October.

Whether Dragusin is likely to be given more first-team opportunities across competitions under Frank remains to be seen, but it appears that a January loan move to Roma is off after the Italian club’s advances were rebuffed, as per Mail Sport.

Roma currently sit third in Serie A and looked to Dragusin to help maintain an unlikely title push, just three points off Inter Milan at the top having played two games more. Though it now appears that they may be forced to search elsewhere.