Spurs ace Radu Dragusin desperate to leave in January amid Roma interest
Tottenham defender eyeing Roma switch
The situation surrounding Dragusin’s future at Tottenham has reached a boiling point this week, with the centre-back pushing aggressively for a departure. Just two years after his high-profile arrival from Genoa - where he notably rejected Bayern Munich to join Ange Postecoglou’s revolution - the 23-year-old’s relationship with the club appears to have run its course. Corriere dello Sportreports Dragusin has no intention of fighting for his place and is instead "100 per cent" focused on a return to Serie A, specifically with Roma.
Dragusin demands permanent exit to reignite career
Dragusin has featured for a grand total of five minutes this season, having made just one appearance in all competitions under coach Thomas Frank. The ex-Juventus and Sampdoria player is desperate for minutes following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, he is reportedly tired of the uncertainty that comes with temporary moves. Reports from Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the player’s camp is pushing for a permanent separation from Tottenham. The defender wants to leave and never return, seeking a concrete project where he can settle and rebuild his reputation as one of Europe's most promising defenders.
This desire for stability has created a complex dynamic in negotiations. While the player is pushing for a definitive break, Roma have so far only tabled an initial loan offer with an option to buy. This proposal has left Tottenham unimpressed, as the Spurs hierarchy would ideally want guarantees over a permanent transfer fee to recoup a significant portion of the money they invested in him in 2024.
'Gladiator' agent pushing for Stadio Olimpico switch
The driving force behind this aggressive transfer strategy appears to be Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea. The representative recently described his client as a "gladiator," suggesting that, naturally, a gladiator belongs in Rome. Despite concrete interest from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Dragusin has put the German club on hold. The reports suggest that the mention of Leipzig may simply be a pressure tactic deployed by intermediaries to force Roma into accelerating their pursuit. The message to the Italian capital is clear: the player wants you, but he won't wait forever if a permanent solution isn't found.
However, Roma are finding the negotiations an "uphill" battle. Their financial constraints mean offering an obligation to buy, which would satisfy both Spurs and the player's desire for permanence, is difficult. The Italian giants are trying to structure a deal that mitigates their risk, but Dragusin’s camp is growing impatient with half-measures.
RB Leipzig snubbed as heart set on Serie A return
Leipzig, known for developing young talent and offering Champions League football, would ordinarily be an attractive destination for a defender looking to reset. That Dragusin is willing to ignore their overtures speaks volumes about his determination to return to Italy.
Having made his name at Genoa, Dragusin feels most comfortable in the tactical rigour of Serie A. His time in the Premier League has been defined by sporadic appearances and a struggle to displace the first-choice pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.
For Tottenham, the situation is a headache but also a business decision. They are aware of the player's unhappiness, yet they hold the cards regarding his contract, which runs until 2030. The club are yet to approve the terms put forward by Roma, primarily because a loan with an option to buy offers them no long-term security. If Dragusin were to go to Rome and struggle, or get injured, he would return to Tottenham in the summer with his value further diminished.
Spurs are looking for a deal that ensures the "never return" wish of the player becomes a contractual reality. They want an obligation to buy included in any loan agreement, effectively selling the player now with payment deferred. Until Roma can bridge the gap between an 'option' and an 'obligation', the deal remains in limbo.
