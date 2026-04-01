Spain star Lamine Yamal condemns 'intolerable' anti-Muslim chants in Egypt draw as police launch investigation

Meanwhile, Barca's La Liga rivals Espanyol, who play their home games at the RCDE Stadium, have issued their own statement condemning the scenes in Tuesday's game, but have also insisted that no blame should be attributed to their fanbase.

"RCD Espanyol also wish to express our deep displeasure at the gratuitous and widespread smear campaign that has been targeted against our fans in the past few hours," the statement read. "It is worth remembering that the match, organised by the RFEF, brought together supporters of the Spain national team from very diverse geographical and footballing backgrounds. Therefore, it is profoundly unfair, excessive, and disproportionate to attribute these behaviours to the RCDE Espanyol fanbase, which, throughout its more than 125-year history, has been characterised by its diversity, respect, and commitment to the values ​​of sport.

"The club do not and will not accept having their reputation called into question by the isolated actions of a small group of people who represent neither the club nor our fanbase. RCD Espanyol emphasise our firm commitment to the fight against all forms of discrimination, and will continue working to ensure that the RCDE Stadium remains a safe, inclusive, and respectful place for everyone."