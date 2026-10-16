Spain refuse to back down! RFEF take FIFA's anti-discrimination punishment to CAS After Egypt friendly controversy

Spain's footballing authorities have officially decided to move their dispute to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after exhausting FIFA's internal appeal process. The governing body of world football originally handed down a $20,000 fine and ordered a partial stadium closure for Spain’s next home friendly match.

This disciplinary action stems from a goalless draw against Egypt held at the RCDE Stadium in March 2026, where a section of the home support was heard directing religious slurs toward the visiting side and spectators.

During the match, which served as a warm-up for the World Cup, fans reportedly chanted "If you don't jump, you're a Muslim" on two separate occasions. The second instance prompted the stadium announcer to intervene with a formal warning, while the electronic scoreboards displayed messages condemning discriminatory behavior. Despite these efforts, FIFA felt the RFEF needed to be held accountable for the conduct of the crowd.