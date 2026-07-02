Spain player ratings vs Austria: La Roja are starting to cook! Mikel Oyarzabal bags a brace & Lamine Yamal dazzles as European champions come to life in World Cup knockouts

La Roja took a little while to grow into the game but eventually took control and didn't look back. After Aymeric Laporte had headed narrowly wide, Marc Cucurella thought he had opened the scoring when he blasted in from a corner, but the goal was harshly ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal then drew two good saves in quick succession from impressive Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, but the breakthrough came four minutes later when the latter swept home Cucurella's precise low cross. The former should have doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, but he was denied again at the near post after Alex Baena's free-kick was feathered onto the crossbar.

The second period would follow a similar pattern. Rodri saw a low drive deflect just wide, but it was soon 2-0 as Baena picked out Porro in the middle and his downward header flew beyond the 'keeper. Yamal saw an effort cleared off the line by David Alaba with five minutes to play, but Oyarzabal did put some gloss on the scoreline in the dying embers as he side-footed another Cucurella cross into the back of the net.

Spain progress to face either Portugal or Croatia in the last 16.

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