Lamine Yamal is unbelievable! Record-breaking teenager stars as Spain make easy work of Croatia in strong start to Euro 2024

Record-breaker Lamine Yamal announced himself on the international stage as Spain cruised past Croatia in their Euro 2024 opener

Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal ran the show as three first-half goals secured Spain a 3-0 win over Croatia to kick-start their Euro 2024 campaign.

After a low-key start to the game, two goals in three minutes from Alvaro Morata and Ruiz put Spain 2-0 up in 32 minutes. Dani Carvajal tucked home record-breaker Yamal's sublime delivery on the stroke of half time as Croatia looked shell-shocked.

Zlatko Dalic's side improved in the second half and looked to have pulled a goal back through Bruno Petkovic, who scored after having his penalty brilliantly saved by Unai Simon, only for it to be chalked off due to encroachment - with Ivan Perisic setting off too early and then providing the assist.

In the end, the 2012 Euro winners kept a clean sheet and showed they are a force to be reckoned with.

