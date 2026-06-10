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Spain waiting on 'best time' for Lamine Yamal return as director allays Barcelona fears over injured star
Cooperation between RFEF and Barcelona
The relationship between the Spanish federation and Barcelona has often been a point of contention during international breaks, but Karanka was quick to dismiss any suggestions of friction. Speaking from the team's base at the Baylor School, Karanka emphasised that both parties are in constant communication regarding Yamal’s rehabilitation process. The Barcelona and Spain star is recovering from a hamstring injury in his left leg, which he sustained in late-April during a La Liga match against Celta.
“It will be seen when is the best time for him to return,” Karanka explained to the press. “My relationship with Bojan and [sporting director] Deco, although I did not coincide with them playing, is fantastic from the first moment. It is important that there is transparency. We were with the Barca medical services and we are all seeing when is the best time.”
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No fixed dates for Yamal’s return
As Spain prepare to kick off their World Cup campaign in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia - beginning their journey against Cape Verde on 15 June - speculation has grown over the winger's availability. While rumours had circulated suggesting a pact was in place for the winger to return specifically for the third group stage match, Karanka refused to be drawn into setting a rigid schedule. The focus remains on a gradual reintegration that ensures the long-term health of the player rather than meeting a specific fixture deadline.
The technical director was full of praise for the youngster’s impact on the squad, both as a player and a person. “He has that innate joy outside the field,” Karanka noted. “He transmits it, and inside the field he has that freshness and that quality that is going to allow him to mark an era.”
Managing injury concerns in the squad
Determined to mount a powerful campaign and erase the bitter memories of recent World Cups - where they suffered a group-stage exit in 2014 and consecutive round-of-16 eliminations in 2018 and 2022 following their 2010 triumph - Spain are taking no chances when it comes to squad depth. Consequently, Yamal is not the only fitness concern for Luis de la Fuente’s side, with Nico Williams and Victor Munoz also being closely monitored by the medical staff. Karanka noted that the final decision on their involvement will be a collaborative effort between the coaching staff and the doctors, ensuring no unnecessary risks are taken during the group stages.
“It is another of the successes of the team, that of the medical services and the coaching staff. To see what the moment for each player is,” Karanka said. “Luis has the last word with the doctors. The recovery is going very well in the three cases and it is Luis who will see with the doctors what is the best. It is the moment for the doctors and for Luis.”
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Spain’s status as World Cup favorites
Following their triumph at the European Championship, Spain enter the tournament as one of the leading contenders to lift the trophy. However, Karanka is keen to frame this expectation as an opportunity rather than a source of crippling pressure, crediting the long-term work done within the federation for their current standing.
“Winning is not a necessity, but an illusion that we all have. This is the situation of how well the Federation has been working for a lot of years,” he stated. He added: “We take it naturally. When everyone calls you a favorite, it means you have done something well. But we know there are other candidates to win the World Cup.”