‘Give each other a hug’ - How Spain intend to address Lamine Yamal vs Dani Carvajal tension following feisty Clasico clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid stars

De la Fuente has adopted a calm and balanced stance, viewing the friction as a natural byproduct of the emotional weight carried by Spain's biggest domestic fixture. He believes both players are professional enough to separate their club loyalties from their responsibilities to the national team.

Speaking to DAZN, the Spain coach explained: “In a Clasico, you defend certain colours, and there is great responsibility, and with the national team, you defend a different situation and here you also have to know how to rise to the occasion, and they are doing that. And I have no doubt that when they see each other, they will be eager to give each other a hug, for sure, and I will celebrate with them at that moment.”