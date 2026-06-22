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Spain star Lamine Yamal 'could reach similar level' to Lionel Messi 'if he keeps feet on the ground', says Austria boss Ralf Rangnick
Spain continue to impress as Yamal shines
Following Spain's emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, Austria coach Rangnick highlighted Yamal's immense potential. The Barcelona star once again demonstrated his quality, scoring the opener in the 10th minute and repeatedly troubling the Green Falcons' defense down the flanks.
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Rangnick compares Yamal's potential to Messi
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Rangnick singled out Yamal as one of football's future stars while discussing Spain's credentials. The Austria boss made a striking comparison with Barca legend Messi.
He said: "Spain is not an opponent anyone would want to face. They are also one of the nations that have shaped the history of football in recent years and, what’s more, they have Lamine Yamal, one of the absolute superstars of the future. I imagine that if he stays fit and keeps his feet on the ground, he could reach a level similar to that of Lionel Messi."
Yamal's growing importance for Spain
Despite being only 18, the winger has already become a key figure in Spain's attack and one of the team's most dangerous players. However, La Roja's coaching staff are also aware of his condition.
After an impressive first-half performance, Yamal was withdrawn in the second half as part of an effort to manage his workload during the tournament, following an injury he sustained at the end of last season. In the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening World Cup match, the winger also didn't play the full game, coming on in the second half.
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Spain aim to keep Yamal fresh
Spain now turn their attention to a crucial meeting with Uruguay, with De la Fuente expected to continue carefully managing Yamal's minutes as the knockout stages approach. Keeping the teenager fresh could prove vital to Spain's hopes of going deep into the competition.