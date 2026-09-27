Spain continue global football dominance with penalty shoot-out win against North Korea in U-20 World Cup final
Match action and shoot-out drama
Spain have successfully claimed their second U-20 Women's World Cup title after an exhausting battle against North Korea today. The two sides could not be separated during normal time and extra time, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In the ensuing penalty shoot-out, Spain emerged victorious with a 4-3 win, largely thanks to heroic saves from goalkeeper Laia Lopez. North Korea, who secured the U-17 World Cup title against the Netherlands in 2025 with a dominant 3-0 victory, were ultimately unable to replicate that tournament-winning magic on this occasion.
Breaking down a resilient defence
Throughout the 120 minutes, Spain dominated possession and continuously pressed the opposition, but they struggled to break down a resilient North Korean defence. The Asian champions relied heavily on rapid counter-attacks and the stellar performance of their goalkeeper, Pak Ju. Despite multiple clear chances falling to Spanish attackers like Alba Cerrato and Pau Comendador, the match remained deadlocked. Spain had to rely on their tactical discipline and Lopez's crucial interventions to keep the opposition at bay before overcoming the ultimate shoot-out test.
A golden era for Spanish football
This phenomenal achievement at the youth level perfectly mirrors the recent golden era of Spanish football across all major international categories. The triumph follows the historic success of the senior women's team, who lifted the 2023 Women's World Cup after a memorable victory against England. Furthermore, it complements the incredible milestone reached by the senior men's squad, who recently secured the World Cup against Argentina on American soil. Spain have firmly established themselves as the undisputed powerhouse, simultaneously holding global titles across both genders.
What next for the champions?
Following this historic triumph, the young Spanish champions will return home to celebrate. Looking ahead, global attention will soon turn to the senior stage and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™, where Brazil will proudly host the 10th edition of the tournament.
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