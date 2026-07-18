Spain cancel training ahead of World Cup final against Argentina

The final pre-match preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final were thrown into sudden logistical chaos on Saturday after severe weather rolled through the northern New Jersey area. Spain’s national team bus arrived on schedule for their planned session at the Melanie Lane Training Ground, but players and coaching staff were immediately met by a strict safety intervention from tournament organisers.

According to USA Today, a FIFA official informed the gathered media that regulations require a minimum window of 30 minutes without any lightning strikes before players are permitted to take the field. After monitoring the situation and seeing no immediate break in the adverse weather, the Spanish coaching staff made the difficult decision to cancel the session rather than having the players wait indefinitely in the dressing room.







