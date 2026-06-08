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‘I want this Gavi’ - Spain boss has no issue with combative Barcelona star kicking his own team-mates after seeing training ground tackle spark Rodri injury scare
De la Fuente dismisses training ground controversy
The Spain head coach has moved quickly to shut down criticism aimed at Gavi after footage of a robust challenge on Rodri went viral. The Barcelona midfielder appeared to stand on the Manchester City star's foot during a session, leaving the veteran midfielder in visible discomfort and sparking fears of a potential injury ahead of major tournament commitments.
Despite the social media storm that followed the incident, De la Fuente was adamant that such intensity is exactly what he expects from his players. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, the coach played down any suggestions of friction within the camp or reckless behaviour from the 21-year-old sensation.
Full backing for Gavi's combative style
"The La Roja boss made it clear that he values the competitive edge Gavi brings to the squad, regardless of whether it is a matchday or a training drill. Addressing the incident directly, De la Fuente stated: "This is football; it’s training. The players give their all, and nobody has to apologise. Everything is fine. Gavi has energy and drive. He has to pace himself, but I want this Gavi."
By refusing to ask for an apology, the manager has sent a clear message that the high-intensity environment of the Spanish camp will not be compromised. Rodri was able to continue the session after the initial pain subsided, further justifying the manager's decision to treat the clash as a standard part of elite-level preparation.
Locker room backing and infectious competitive spirit
The sentiment inside the dressing room heavily mirrors the manager's tactical view, with squad members appreciating the psychological edge the youngster provides. Crystal Palace winger Yeremy Pino playfully downplayed the training ground drama when questioned about what the energetic Barcelona star injects into the collective group.
"A lot of kicks! No, it's a joke," Pino laughed. "[He brings] fighting spirit, camaraderie, and joy. He's a player whose energy is infectious. He's very important for us."
- AFP
Squad rotation ahead of World Cup opener
Beyond the Gavi controversy, De la Fuente discussed his tactical plans for Spain's upcoming friendly against Peru. After a recent clash with Iraq, the manager is looking to shuffle his pack to ensure the entire squad is match-fit for the rigours of the 2026 World Cup. He confirmed that fans should expect a different starting XI in the next outing.
“The idea is to give more playing time to those who didn’t participate against Iraq,” he added. “I have the team in mind, but there will surely be changes. I have a plan for how to start the World Cup if there are no adverse circumstances. Football can always surprise you, but I won’t reveal the lineup for Wednesday.”
Spain resides in Group H of the World Cup alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.