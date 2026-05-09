Southampton charged after controversial 'spying' mission before Championship play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough

The English Football League has formally charged Southampton for allegedly breaching regulations during a high-stakes week in the Championship.

The controversy erupted at Middlesbrough's Rockliffe Park training centre, where staff reportedly discovered an unauthorised individual observing their private sessions. The Saints now stand accused of violating EFL Regulation 3.4, which mandates that clubs must act in "utmost good faith" toward one another.

Furthermore, the investigation centers on a breach of Regulation 127, a rule specifically designed to prevent teams from observing opposition practices. This regulation strictly prohibits any club from viewing or attempting to observe another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

The timing of the incident has added extra fuel to the fire, as both sides contest the play-off semi-final.



